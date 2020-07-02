4th of July weekend forecast plus a peek at the Gulf of Mexico

Right now we are tracking king a cool front coming out of the mid-Atlantic and mid-West. It’s draped across central Georgia and across north central Alabama. All the energy is south and west of the physical front. The few showers and storms forming on the front sagging south of the line is where the storms will fire-up. SO…Tomorrow’s storms will be directed along the physical front itself and if the short term models are on par then most of the energy will be south and west of Columbus.

Tropics Update: Gulf of Mexico

Readings will still hover in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Saturday and Sunday looks to be more hit and miss when it comes to rain and storms…This will change when we look closely at the front stalling across the Gulf coast states. An area of low pressure or a weak tropical disturbance will lift north and east. This will bring wide-spread showers and storms to the region early next week.