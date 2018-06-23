3:30 PM UPDATE: Tracking potential for strong storms
We are still under a very unstable atmosphere and closely watching the potential for strong to severe this evening. Confidence isn't high at the moment and we should remain partly cloudy and humid through the evening hours.
High pressure will build back into the region for the start of the week and temperatures will remain hot and humid with heat index values nearing 100°F.
A shortwave trough looks to move through Wednesday increasing chances just a tad, but we remain in a summer-like pattern through the rest of the forecast period.
Georgia News
Georgia doctor pleads guilty to hoarding hundreds of birds
A Georgia doctor who hoarded hundreds of birds and other animals has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.Read More »
Police: Man kills lawyer, self, hours after divorce is final
A Georgia man killed his ex-wife’s attorney in his law office just hours after the couple’s divorce was final and then killed himself, authorities said.Read More »
Rapper Jim Jones among 4 arrested after Atlanta police chase
Rapper Jim Jones has been arrested after a brief police chase in west Georgia.Read More »
Alabama News
Amazon to locate $325M distribution center near Birmingham
A $325 million Amazon facility being built near Birmingham will initially employ 1,500 people fulfilling orders, and the workforce could swell even more, the online retailer and local officials said Friday.Read More »
Breastfeeding mom says Phenix City restaurant owner tried to cover her with dish towel
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - A popular Phenix City restaurant is apologizing after a young mother claims the owner tried to cover her up, with a dish towel, while she was breastfeeding. The owners of Giovanna's Pizzaria say the incident is a big misunderstanding.Read More »
5 suspects arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL Thursday
Five suspects were arrested on drug charges in Valley, AL on Thursday.Read More »