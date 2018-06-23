3:30 PM UPDATE: Tracking potential for strong storms

We are still under a very unstable atmosphere and closely watching the potential for strong to severe this evening. Confidence isn't high at the moment and we should remain partly cloudy and humid through the evening hours.

High pressure will build back into the region for the start of the week and temperatures will remain hot and humid with heat index values nearing 100°F.

A shortwave trough looks to move through Wednesday increasing chances just a tad, but we remain in a summer-like pattern through the rest of the forecast period.