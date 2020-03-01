3-5″ of rainfall expected through Thursday

More heavy rain will be possible starting tomorrow and lasting through a good majority of the upcoming week and flooding will likely become an issue once again.

Showers move in tomorrow morning with some light showers and continuing through the afternoon and evening where some showers could become heavy at times. The chance will continue Tuesday as temperatures rise near 70 degrees so a few thunderstorms will be possible with the temperature increase. Wednesday we are Weather Aware for a chance of strong thunderstorms which will lineup mainly south of Columbus.

Friday we are finally clear of the cloudy and rainy conditions which will give us a chance to dry out heading into the weekend.