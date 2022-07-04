COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Daytime heating and humidity will lead to more showers and storms in the forecast. Storms that form will likely move slow with heavy rain and gusty winds, who gets rain and how much will really depend on where you live. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s but it will feel closer to 100.



Storms should begin to diminish just around sunset but a few may linger, fireworks look to be a go for most during the evening into the night.



We’ll stay in this pattern through most of the week with off and on showers/storms in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will range from the low to middle 90s.