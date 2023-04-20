Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, expect highs to reach the middle to upper 80 Thursday afternoon with a southerly wind gusting up to 20 mph.

Clouds will gradually increase Friday, we’ll still stay warm with highs in the middle 80s. A cold front will track out of the southern plains, arriving in our area by late Friday into early Saturday morning.

More sun by the second half of Saturday, cooler too with highs back into the 70s. We will stay in the 70s through next week.