A beautiful start to the work week just a tad bit warmer

7 Day Forecast

After a beautiful Fall weekend with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures, we’ll begin to slightly warm up for the start of the work week.

Still under the influence of high pressure centered off of our northeast, our forecast today will remain dry, sunny and mild with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. In fact we’ll be under the influence of this high pressure through at least Tuesday night so expect temperatures to remain in the low 80s under sunny skies. 

By Wednesday a little more moisture will enter into the area and this means a little more humidity, clouds and a slim chance for a few stray showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm up as well with most of the area reaching the middle 80s. Moisture will stick around through the rest of the week with a chance for a few showers on Thursday and even into Friday.

An approaching cold front will provide us with a better chance for showers into this weekend but temperatures will remain slightly above average. 

Monday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 60°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 83° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 67°

Friday

80° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 65°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 65°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

