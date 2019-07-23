A breath of fresh air, less humidity moving in

An unseasonable, cool front has already shown some progress in clearing the region in this upcoming forecast. The good news is that we will reap the benefits of this system. This means that we’ll have dryer and slightly cooler air, which will take over these next three days.

We will be seeing some readings that are going to be cooler than average, some areas by Thursday morning may dip down to the low 60s in East Central Alabama and West Central Georgia.

The tropical system in the Atlantic developing off of the coast of Florida and Georgia will remain in the Atlantic thanks to our cool front that will sweep it out to sea. In the meantime, NHC (National Hurricane Center) is watching for a possible upper level disturbance in the Northern Gulf of Mexico, which is not being advertised by our short term models.

Until then, enjoy this forecast, which by the weekend will see only sporadic afternoon stray showers and storms, and will stay sunny and dry for this extended period.

We’ll return to seasonal reading over the weekend, so expect low 90s for the highs and overnight lows in the low 70s.