A breath of fresh January air keeps us stable this week

We are finally going to see and feel more like January cool weather and less stormy conditions in the upcoming forecast.

Morning low readings will dip below freezing and climb into the lower to mid-50s. A disturbance in the Gulf will only add some high cloudiness Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The reason for this is that the southern branch of the jet stream will take a dip into the northern Gulf of Mexico and this will keep the rain away for the mid-week storm system and pull more cold air behind it.

The next chance for rainfall will come with a storm system not appearing to be too strong, so late showers Saturday through the morning hours Sunday.