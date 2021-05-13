 

A bright look for the weekend, with pleasant readings

7 Day Forecast

The forecast remains high and dry with cooler than average readings that would normally be in the lower 60s for the morning we’ll have upper 40s. Daytime high readings will be in the upper 70s instead of the average high readings of mid-80s.

Last year the entire month of May averaged 91° but so far this year we are averaging 85°. The First Alert Forecast will see mid 80s returning in the forecast, so this will place us deeper in the month trending cooler than average for May.

Mostly dry conditions in the extended forecast with sporadic showers and a storm or two. We are watching the tropics closely in the very extended outlook.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 50°
Fair
Fair 0% 72° 50°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 77° 52°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 80° 55°

Sunday

84° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 84° 60°

Monday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 84° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

9 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

3 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
3%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
4%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
4%
52°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

