A bright look for the weekend, with pleasant readings

The forecast remains high and dry with cooler than average readings that would normally be in the lower 60s for the morning we’ll have upper 40s. Daytime high readings will be in the upper 70s instead of the average high readings of mid-80s.

Last year the entire month of May averaged 91° but so far this year we are averaging 85°. The First Alert Forecast will see mid 80s returning in the forecast, so this will place us deeper in the month trending cooler than average for May.

Mostly dry conditions in the extended forecast with sporadic showers and a storm or two. We are watching the tropics closely in the very extended outlook.