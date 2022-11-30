Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below.

The forecast will keep us clear for now until our next cool front Saturday late afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Another cool front will sweep through early next week, so when we just get over the cool weather the readings will be back into the mid-70s and the system will stall.

Spotty showers will be present along with mild conditions as we kick off the beginning of December.