5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Areas to the north are seeing a break from the muggy conditions with dew points in the 60s. Across Columbus and points southward are still seeing temperatures in the 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Mostly clear across the region overnight with seasonal average readings for lows. Upper air pattern remains under weak northflow which will allow several disturbances to move through the region for the rest of the week. These thunderstorm complexes will be borderline severe as they move through.

Staying under this northwestern flow pattern through at least the weekend, before it starts to flatten out or become zonal (east to west.) Rain chances will stay persistent with isolated to scattered coverage.

Isolated storms will remain the forecast once the pattern flattens out as we tap gulf moisture which will help fire off afternoon pop up thunderstorms.

Temperatures through the forecast period will hold close to seasonal averages with a few days reaching the mid 90s. Over the weekend we should see triple digit heat indexes before the heat tapers off next week.