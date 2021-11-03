A chill is in the air and hardly a drop of rain

Readings are beginning to cool down because low pressure dipping into the Gulf, helping to pull cool Canadian air behind it.

Clouds and sun will be present Thursday afternoon after a quick brush with a barely measurable sporadic shower along I-85 northward.

Chill air will remain even after we clear out completely this weekend by Friday will be a bundle-up day.

A few areas Sunday morning will wake up in the upper 30s and highs will top off into the upper 60s. The air mass remains quite dry through this period.

Enjoy the extra hour of sleep Sunday…Fall back!