A Chilly Day for Saturday, But Warmer Sunday!

It’s quite chilly this morning as temperatures are in the 40s across the area. We’ll only warm up into the low 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. But, the sunshine will be in full force for Sunday and highs will be near 70.

For much of the work week, we’ll see temps warm into the mid to upper 70s until we get to Thursday and Friday. We may see a few clouds Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some showers late Thursday into Friday. Friday, a cold front will sweep through giving us our best chance of rain out of the 2 days, then temps really take a dip Saturday and Sunday with lows down into the 30s!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 Saturday Morning and have a great weekend! Brian