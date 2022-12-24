COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a very cold night with many areas falling into the teens, afternoon highs managed to climb just below that freezing mark of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. A few areas across Barbour County managed to hit 32 degrees.

Another frigid night heading into Christmas morning with upper teens likely, but thankfully the wind should not be as brutal through Christmas Day with temperatures expected to get above freezing and maybe touching 40 degrees.

Overnight lows will continue to be very cold with temperatures dipping back into the 20s; however, each afternoon we will continue to slowly warm and thaw from this deep freeze.

By midweek, conditions will remain under the influence of high pressure as temperatures climb to the mid 50s. High pressure does retreat eastward by late in the week helping to usher in warmer air ahead of our next system that we are tracking for New Years Weekend.