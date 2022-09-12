COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms today but drier and slightly cooler air for Tuesday.



This morning: Watch out for areas of patchy fog during the morning commute, otherwise you’ll see clouds, a few peaks of sun and a stray shower for those living in east Alabama.



This afternoon and evening: As the front slides through, we’ll begin to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon as the front passes through.

Get ready for a comfortable start on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 60s, a few rural areas may even reach the upper 50s. The afternoon will be pleasant as well with plenty of sunshine and less humidity, highs will reach the low to middle 80s.



The rest of the week will be pleasant with sunshine and a few clouds and seasonable temperatures, the next chance for showers looks to arrive late Sunday afternoon.