 

A cold front will arrive on Friday but our rain chances look slim

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) After reaching the middle 80s on Wednesday, we’ll do it all over again today. 

A mixture of sun and clouds today with highs reaching the middle 80s. We’ll have a southwest breeze around 10 mph and an occasional gust around 20.

A weak cold front will move through the News 3 viewing area overnight into Friday morning. A few light showers will be possible but any chance for significant rain will be low. Showers and sprinkles should diminish shortly before lunch. The remainder of the afternoon will feature a sun and cloud mix that will allow our temperatures to reach the low 80s.

Above average and unsettled by the end of the weekend into the middle of next week. We’ll see several chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday and through Wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, at the moment Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with highs just shy of 90 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 85° 67°

Friday

82° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 82° 57°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 87° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 88° 70°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 79° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

Trending Stories