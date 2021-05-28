 

A Cold front will provide the chance for rain and cooler temperatures

Some of us were lucky to receive rain on Thursday afternoon and evening thanks to a weak disturbance, today a cold front will give us a better chance for showers and an occasional rumble of thunder.

Pop-up showers not out of the question this afternoon but the best chance for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be after 5 PM as a weakening cold front begins to move through the area.A few lingering showers early Saturday morning then sun and a mixture of high clouds during the afternoon.

Cooler behind the front with highs in the low to middle 80s, we’ll stay dry Sunday and on Memorial Day.

