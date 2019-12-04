A cold morning will transition to a mild afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Another cold morning across the valley with temperatures in the middle 30s, we’ll quickly warm up to the middle 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will stick around through Thursday, we’ll be sunny and few degrees warmer on Thursday afternoon.

Our next chance for rain moves in late Friday morning into the afternoon but exiting the area by the evening, temperatures will drop to the low 60s due to showers and cloud cover.

Drying out Saturday but a more unsettled pattern begins on Sunday with a chance for a few showers, the best chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures early next week will be warm for this time of the year with highs nearing 70s for most.