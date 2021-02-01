A dose of sun and frigid air, and how long depends on Punxsutawney Phil

The wind and cold air combined has kept most of us at a wind chill value at 32° Monday and the wind will still continue keeping us well below freezing Tuesday morning. Wind chill values are dropping into the lower to mid-20s, with winds 15-25 gusting to 35mph in the overnight.

Punxsutawney, PA will be celebrating Groundhog Day, with Phil the groundhog, and so will Beauregard Lee in Georgia. If you all want spring to arrive early, then we don’t want Phil or Beauregard to see their shadows. All folklore, of course. Stay tuned…

The sun will be shining through Thursday morning before our next front approaches the region. The weather will calm by Wednesday, which means calmer winds but pleasantly cooler readings. The same front will lift rain back into the region Saturday late.

Thursday will be the first front, which will bring rain and warmer readings ahead of it. Nothing severe with this set-up. An Arctic air mass slowly works farther south and it will be behind this front bringing with it another cold start to next week, similar to this week. Jackets are still needed for awhile in this forecast.