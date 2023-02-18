COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sunday will be more pleasant and enjoyable as temperatures warm up more with mid to upper 60s. You will notice more clouds, primarily high level cloudiness, but shouldn’t damper the rest of the weekend.

Start of the upcoming week, the warming trend continues with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure holds firm, for now. A weak boundary tries to nose its way in from the north; however, the ridge will keep most of the energy away.

Some showers do move into the area early Tuesday morning as this weak boundary sags southward. A few more showers possible Wednesday and Thursday as another boundary tries to push through. Temperatures will be quite warm with areas seeing low 80s.