A few isolated showers today but heavy rain returns on Thursday

This morning: Areas of Dense Fog with visibilities less than a quarter of a mile, be sure to allow yourself extra time.

This afternoon: Clouds linger and temperatures stay mild, most reaching the mid to upper 60s. Isolated shower cannot be ruled out either.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few stray sprinkles and temperatures near 60 degrees.

Thursday – Friday: Thursday will start off cloudy and warm with most of the area starting off in the 60s, Temperatures ahead of the front will reach near 70 during the afternoon. A cold front will move in during the evening brining with it rain and a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather not expected but rain could be heavy at times. The heaviest rain will diminish by Thursday evening, left over showers will be possible overnight and into Friday morning. We will dry out on Friday afternoon with temperatures more seasonable for this time of the year.

This weekend: Cooler and more showers are likely but mainly for the first half of the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday but should end by the evening. Highs on Saturday will reach the middle 50s. Breezy and cool on Sunday, staying dry as well but this is short lived as more showers move in on Monday.