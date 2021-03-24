A few isolated showers today; Weather Aware late Thursday night into early Friday morning

Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening as temperatures gradually warm up to the upper 70s to a few low 80s. Significant rainfall today not expected as many will most likely stay dry.

Weather Aware Thursday PM – Friday AM: A cold front will begin to slide across the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning, this will give us the chance for a showers and thunderstorms some of which may become strong. While the bulk of the severe weather looks to stay to our west and northwest, a few storms may produce gusty winds, and a brief spin up tornado. Good news, trends have shown this line to weaken as it approaches but still something that needs to be watched closely.

This weekend: Showers and storms will stay north of the area on Saturday and this will allow our temperatures to warm up to near 80 degrees. We will be weather aware once again late Sunday night into Monday morning as another front slides across the area, a few storms associated with this front may be strong/severe so we will be watching this closely. Behind the front temperatures will back down to the low to middle 70s.