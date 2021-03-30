A few isolated showers today; Weather Aware on Wednesday

A few isolated showers will be possible today as we transition towards our next system. Clouds will gradually increase through the morning and into the early afternoon. Expect a few showers to pop up during the afternoon but the best chance will be after 6 PM. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight into early Wednesday morning, a few sprinkles may be possible otherwise staying dry.



Weather Aware between 3 PM and 8 PM on Wednesday as a cold front begins to advance across the News 3 viewing area. This line of storms will most likely happen during the evening commute which may slow you down. A level 1 out of 5 has been placed for the area, strong winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat with storms along this front. Most of the area should clear by 9 PM but a few showers may linger into early Thursday morning.



Behind the front expect big changes!

Sunny skies return but it will be significantly cooler with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle 30 and some rural areas may even dip into the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine and gradually warming up by Easter Sunday