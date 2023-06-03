COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Arlene continues to weaken as the storm meanders in the Gulf of Mexico. Locally, we will remain seasonal tonight under mostly clear skies.

Heading into Sunday we remain in the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as we track a weak shortwave that will move through the region. Weak high pressure starts the beginning of the week under sunny skies with temperatures holding right around 90.

Mid and late week we are watching a frontal boundary that will move in from the north bringing isolated showers and storms to the area. Temperatures remain near average in the extended forecast.