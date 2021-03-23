 

A few light showers this evening, highs staying seasonable

7 Day Forecast

A majority of the day will stay dry and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s but a few light showers will be possible this evening. A cold front will continue to push east this morning and early afternoon and while it never actually pulls through, it does produce a few showers out ahead of it. Severe storms not expected and significant rainfall not expected either.

WEATHER AWARE Thursday night into early Friday AM: The actual cold front will begin to move into the area late Thursday into early Friday. A few storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of the front and these will need to be watched but the bulk of the rain and storms appear to move through during the late evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible and of course we’ll have to watch the potential for a brief spin-up tornado.

The front will stall out to our south and then lift north as a warm front, this will provide the chance for storms north of Columbus on Saturday. We are weather aware on Saturday for the potential for a few of these storms to become strong but at the moment heavy rain looks to be the primary threat. 

Another round of rain and storms will be possible on Sunday then becoming more settled on Monday. 

During this period of unsettled weather we could easily make up for the rainfall deficit that we have for the month. Rainfall totals could total 1.5-2.5 inches of rain by early Monday morning

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 76° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 61°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 65°

Friday

78° / 59°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 63% 78° 59°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 82° 65°

Sunday

76° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 76° 48°

Monday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 74° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
69°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
71°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

8 PM
Showers
37%
71°

69°

9 PM
Showers
40%
69°

67°

10 PM
Showers
40%
67°

67°

11 PM
Showers
55%
67°

65°

12 AM
Showers
56%
65°

64°

1 AM
Showers
47%
64°

63°

2 AM
Showers
52%
63°

62°

3 AM
Showers
53%
62°

61°

4 AM
Rain
61%
61°

61°

5 AM
Showers
48%
61°

