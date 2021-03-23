A few light showers this evening, highs staying seasonable

A majority of the day will stay dry and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s but a few light showers will be possible this evening. A cold front will continue to push east this morning and early afternoon and while it never actually pulls through, it does produce a few showers out ahead of it. Severe storms not expected and significant rainfall not expected either.

WEATHER AWARE Thursday night into early Friday AM: The actual cold front will begin to move into the area late Thursday into early Friday. A few storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of the front and these will need to be watched but the bulk of the rain and storms appear to move through during the late evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible and of course we’ll have to watch the potential for a brief spin-up tornado.

The front will stall out to our south and then lift north as a warm front, this will provide the chance for storms north of Columbus on Saturday. We are weather aware on Saturday for the potential for a few of these storms to become strong but at the moment heavy rain looks to be the primary threat.

Another round of rain and storms will be possible on Sunday then becoming more settled on Monday.

During this period of unsettled weather we could easily make up for the rainfall deficit that we have for the month. Rainfall totals could total 1.5-2.5 inches of rain by early Monday morning