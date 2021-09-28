A few more fair weather clouds;Gradually warming up through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our forecast remains pretty consistent over the next few days thanks to high pressure. We’ll likely see a few more fair weather clouds today and this may keep our temperatures down into the middle 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Ridging in the upper levels of our atmosphere will continue and likely build a little more by mid-week, this keeps us dry but also warms us back up to near 90 degrees by Thursday. A weak disturbance will slide through Thursday night, rain not expected but a little bit more cloud cover on Friday and a very slight cool down.

Our next front and possible chance for a few showers will come by the end of the weekend and early next week. We don’t have much moisture to work with so our rain chance will be very slim but if we manage to get a few stray showers out of this system that will still be good. Expect temperatures to fall back down to average with highs in the middle 80s and a little breezy as we start the next work week.

Tracking the tropics:

Sam continues as a major hurricane and will miss the Caribbean completely as it curves out to sea. Current track has it east of Bermuda so land interaction is not expected. Still watching two areas in a region call the main development region, these areas of thunderstorms have a high chance of development over the next 48 hours to 5 days and will likely become Victor and Wanda.