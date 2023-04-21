COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking our next system that will arrive late tonight and overnight into Saturday morning with just a few light showers in the forecast, but good news for the rest of the weekend.

The remainder of the weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s albeit a tad on the breezy side, but pleasant. For the upcoming week, our attention turns to a few disturbances that will move across a nearly zonal pattern bringing in a few rainfall chances.

Our first disturbance arrives Tuesday with more clouds and just a few light showers with the bulk of the showers and storms scattered for Wednesday. Another disturbance will arrive just as we end the week with just a few more showers and storms. None of this shower activity looks to be severe.

Next weekend is looking dry and sunny at the moment.