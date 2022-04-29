COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Humidity levels increasing across the southeast and you can notice this by the added cloud cover that was present Friday afternoon and evening. Still a wonderful evening across the two-state region as temperatures remain a little milder through the overnight with readings dipping to near 60 and the upper 50s.

For the weekend, weather pattern remains sluggish and stagnant, but you will notice a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms on the radar as we trend summer-like in your First Alert Forecast. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s for the start of the week with some areas tickling the 90 degree mark.

While high pressure remains over the Atlantic Ocean, we remain on the northern peripheral of the ridge which will keep frontal systems from fully moving into the southeast. These fronts weaken and dissipate, but will keep rainfall chances in our forecast as the ridge continues to bring moisture into the region.