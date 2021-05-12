A Few Pop-Up Showers Possible This Afternoon, And A Really Nice Weekend Is In Store!

After a really wet start to our Wednesday, the heavier rain has moved off to our east and south. For the remainder of your Wednesday, we’ll have a chance of a pop-up shower, but for the most part we’ll just be mostly cloudy.

Things will start to clear out by Thursday afternoon and evening, making way for a really nice weekend ahead with just a few high clouds. Lows will be below normal for the next 3-4 days with lows dipping into the low 50s. Afternoon highs will start to warm up over the weekend, and by time we head back to work on Monday, we’ll see highs closer to normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

So, enjoy this cooler weather while its here, because temps are about to go up next week. In fact, by the end of next week, we could be close to 90 degrees.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Wednesday!