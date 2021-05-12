 

A Few Pop-Up Showers Possible This Afternoon, And A Really Nice Weekend Is In Store!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a really wet start to our Wednesday, the heavier rain has moved off to our east and south. For the remainder of your Wednesday, we’ll have a chance of a pop-up shower, but for the most part we’ll just be mostly cloudy.

Things will start to clear out by Thursday afternoon and evening, making way for a really nice weekend ahead with just a few high clouds. Lows will be below normal for the next 3-4 days with lows dipping into the low 50s. Afternoon highs will start to warm up over the weekend, and by time we head back to work on Monday, we’ll see highs closer to normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

So, enjoy this cooler weather while its here, because temps are about to go up next week. In fact, by the end of next week, we could be close to 90 degrees.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 68° 50°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 70° 50°

Friday

77° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 77° 53°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 79° 55°

Sunday

83° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 83° 59°

Monday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 85° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
68°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
12%
65°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
55°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
54°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
53°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
52°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
51°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
54°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories