A few showers and storms as Hurricane Delta nears the coast

A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible today as Hurricane Delta moves closer to the Louisiana coast.

This Morning:

We will stay warm, muggy and mild during the morning and early afternoon as clouds continue to increase from the south and southwest. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s during the morning commute then reaching the middle 70s by lunch time.

The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come late this afternoon and into the evening as the extreme outer bands of Hurricane Delta move in. Not completely a wash out but if you have Friday night football plans or just plans in general you’ll want to grab the rain gear to be on the safe side.

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall later this evening along the Louisiana coast then move inland overnight and through much of the day Saturday. Our rain chances will creep back up late Saturday afternoon/evening and into Sunday as the remnants of Delta begin to move northeast. A few storms on Saturday may be strong to even severe with gusty winds and even a brief spin up tornado possible which is very typical for tropical systems that move inland. Be sure to download the WRBL radar app if you have any plans on Saturday.

By Monday the remnants of Delta are long gone and we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds with more sun by the afternoon and early evening. We’ll stay dry and calm through the middle of next week.