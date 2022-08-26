COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Staying unsettled today with more showers and storms in the forecast, the difference between today and the last few days is that we might squeeze out a few more sunny breaks. High temperatures today will warm up to the middle to upper 80s, higher temperatures for those who see a little more sun. Showers and storms will likely be between 1 PM and 7 PM.

Warmer with more dry time this weekend, isolated showers and storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and by Sunday we’ll reach the low 90s with a stray storm.

Back to average next week with highs in the low 90s