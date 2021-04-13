 

A few showers and storms return Wednesday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weak high pressure giving way to a frontal boundary that is slowly pushing into the region this afternoon and evening which helps increase cloud coverage across the two-state region. This frontal boundary will usher in more showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening and lingering into early Thursday morning. This system is not a washout by any means but is likely the highest rainfall chance coming up in your First Alert Forecast.

Cold front will move through the region throughout the day Thursday bringing a quick shot of cooler air for Friday. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s for morning lows by late week and heading into the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain pleasant with readings in the low 70s.

We are watching a few impulses that will likely initiate a few shower chances over the weekend, but these areas should be confined to areas from Columbus southward at this moment in time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 84° 63°

Thursday

72° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 78% 72° 50°

Friday

70° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 70° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 49% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
82°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
78°

76°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories