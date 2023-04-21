COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday will be the last day of the 80s, highs today will reach the low to middle 80s area-wide this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase today as a cold front to our west continues to move east; we also have a chance for a few showers and even a ruble of thunder after 6 PM, the heaviest rain looks to be north of the area at the moment.

Another round of showers will come early Saturday morning as the cold front begins to pass through the area, by midday clouds will begin to decrease. Slightly cooler and breezy on Saturday afternoon, high temperatures reaching the middle 70s with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Seasonable to end the week through next week, we’ll add in a chance for showers and a storms late Tuesday through Thursday.