COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that will bring showers and cooler temperatures to the Chattahoochee Valley. Light showers during the morning commute then becoming more isolated during the afternoon, today will not be a wash out in fact, we’ll likely see a few peeks of sunshine later today. Showers and more cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low 80s.

Big changes behind the cold front as cooler and drier air moves in. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday with highs in the 70s, breezy as well with a north wind gusting between 20-25 mph. Strong winds combined with dry conditions will increase the fire danger across the News 3 viewing area, burning not advised this weekend.

Chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the middle 40s but we should rebound to the 70s by the afternoon. Staying dry and seasonable through next week.