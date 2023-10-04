COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One more day of warmer than average readings under mostly sunny skies before a series of cold fronts move through the region bringing a drop of temperatures for the coming weekend.

Increasing clouds through the day Thursday with some light showers possible through Friday morning and a possible redevelopment of light showers Friday afternoon along front number one.

Secondary cold front ushers in cooler than average readings with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday morning temperatures tumble into the upper 40s with highs in the mid to low 70s. High pressure redevelops next week with temperatures rebounding in the low 80s.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe continues to slowly move across the Atlantic with impacts for Bermuda and potentially areas of Maine and Nova Scotia over the weekend.