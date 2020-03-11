A Few showers late this afternoon and evening, highs staying mild

Our forecast does not change from here on out, we’ll continue with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms from today through the weekend. It won’t be raining all day, but it would be safe to just grab the umbrella each day.

The big story will be the temperatures. A significant warm up will happen starting today and lasting until early next week, it will feel more like April compared to early March. The average high for Columbus today is around 68 degrees, our high for today will be near 74 degrees. Most of the area will stay in the mid-70s through the end of the week and possible some spots flirting with 80 degrees by Sunday.