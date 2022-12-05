COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A stalled boundary to our south will be the main focal point of our forecast for the next several days while we saw some sunshine return as we end the weekend.

The stalled boundary will lift northward overnight and into Monday helping to produce a few showers across the News 3 viewing area. The heavier shower activity should stay north of us across north Georgia and Alabama. This will remain the case into Tuesday as well.

A break in the shower activity by Wednesday and Thursday as we see the northern end of a ridge of high pressure to build in. We also see temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s before a cold front moves back into the area by Friday.

Friday’s front will be very weak with just a few showers possible. Temperatures fall back into the 60s ahead of another system that will likely keep rain chances in forecast through a portion of the weekend.