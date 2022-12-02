COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wrapping up the week with seasonable temperatures as highs reach the middle 60s, a mixture of sun and clouds through the day with light winds.

A weak cold front will slide into the area Saturday brining more clouds by the morning and a few showers and sprinkles by midday, this front will stall out and keep isolated showers in the forecast through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild through next week and we will remain unsettled as well. Off and on chances for showers through the middle of next week thanks to another cold front, high temperatures will range from the low to middle 70s.