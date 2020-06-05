A few showers & storms today with Cristobal expecting to restrengthen over the weekend

This afternoon and evening will be another day with readings in the mid to upper 80s before tropical moisture works its way into a good portion of the southeast ahead of Cristobal.

Tropical Depression Cristobal has weekend tremendously while over the Yucatan Peninsula, but will restrengthen once it gets back into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Cristobal will bring rain, high surf and dangerous rip currents to the gulf coast. For us, we will see a few of the outer rain bands with the heaviest rainfall staying towards our south and to our west as the system moves ashore sometime late Sunday into early Monday.

For next week, temperatures will be below average with many areas staying in the mid 80s and overnight lows mild. We will still be influenced by a tropical airmass through midweek with the Post-tropical remnants getting caught into the upper jet stream. We will see drier conditions a week from today as a cold front sweeps across the region.