A few showers this afternoon but beneficial rain moves in by the end of the week
Finally, the rain chances increase across the area.
Look for a chance of a few showers this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles will be possible Thursday morning and then again for Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be on Friday and will last into the weekend, rain could be widespread and heavy with rainfall totals over 1 inch in some locations.
Rain looks to stay with us for the start of the work week, by Tuesday a few early showers and then drying out for the afternoon.
The increased rain chances will allow our temperatures to dip into the 80s starting Thursday and into early next week.
Georgia News
Remains of sailor killed in WWII returned home
Seaman Deward Duncan to be laid to rest on June 8, 2019 in Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County, Georgia.Read More »
Emory University receives $180 million grant from Gates Foundation
The grant will fund research and analyses on child mortality rates in impoverished communities.Read More »
Alabama News
Memorial planned for football legend Bart Starr
A memorial celebrating Bart Starr's legacy will be held Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham.Read More »
Lawsuit renewed against Poarch Creek Indians of Alabama
Lawsuit claims the Poarch Creek Tribe of Alabama exhumed human remains on sacred land to make way for the tribe's casino.Read More »