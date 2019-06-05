A few showers this afternoon but beneficial rain moves in by the end of the week Video

Finally, the rain chances increase across the area.

Look for a chance of a few showers this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles will be possible Thursday morning and then again for Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be on Friday and will last into the weekend, rain could be widespread and heavy with rainfall totals over 1 inch in some locations.

Rain looks to stay with us for the start of the work week, by Tuesday a few early showers and then drying out for the afternoon.