COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder as we begin the work week. A stalled-out front will interact with the daytime heating and humidity kicking off a few isolated showers and storms, not a wash out by any means but you may want to have the umbrella in the back seat . High temperatures today will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Keeping isolated showers and storms in the forecast on Tuesday as the stalled-out front continues to hold tight over the area. High temperatures on Tuesday will also range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tracking a mid-week cold front that will bring us more clouds and scattered showers. Due to clouds and showers, temperatures will stay closer to average if not a few degrees below with highs in the upper 80s.

Behind the front, more sunshine, less humidity, and cooler temperatures for Thursday. More afternoon showers or thunderstorms will be possible Friday into the weekend.