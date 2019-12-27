A few sprinkles and showers possible today, high temperatures will remain above average.

Thicker clouds will continue to move in today with the chance for a few passing showers and sprinkles, highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 60s with a few isolated spots in the low 70s. overnight temperatures will stay mild thanks to the cloud cover, we’ll jump into the low 70s on Saturday under cloudy skies and the chance for a few passing showers.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday into Monday, rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely across the region. Rain could be heavy at times with rainfall totals an inch or less from Sunday into Monday morning. Clouds will decrease behind the front with temperatures in the middle 60s on Monday.

Looking good to end the year just a little cool with highs in the upper 50s.