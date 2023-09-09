COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled front across the region and associated low pressure system will continue to hang around the two-state region through the second half of the weekend. This will result in stray showers and storms primarily in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay into the 60s for a few mornings while afternoon highs climb into the low 90s.

Staying humid for the start of the week with stray afternoon showers and storms and temperatures in the low 90s ahead of a cool front that arrives mid week. This front will bring a brief reprieve from the humidity, but only for a day or day and a half.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, an approaching frontal system arrives helping to bring in higher rain chances along with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to move across the Atlantic as a major hurricane. It will start to northward around midweek and hopefully missing the east coast of the United States.