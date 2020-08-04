A few stray showers possible today, temperatures warming up this week.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall late Monday night in along the North Carolina/ South Carolina border with winds around 85 mph. Impacts of Isaias will continue into the Mid-Atlantic today and eventually into New England with heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes before it makes its journey north into Canada.

Local Forecast:

Storms Monday evening were on the strong side with winds just under 40 mph and while this is under severe limits, it was enough to cause tree damage in some locations.



Storms will be less in coverage today but still could have gusty winds and heavy rain if they form. A “cold” front will slide through the area late this afternoon and evening, temperatures will not cool down but a little dry air looks to move into the area so the humidity may not be as oppressive. The front will eventually stall out to our southeast early Wednesday morning and a few stray showers may be possible for Wednesday afternoon before moving out of the region.

After Wednesday temperatures will jump up into the middle to a few upper 90s, a little bit of dry air across the region will allow heat indices to stay below the triple digits.