A few sunny breaks during the afternoon but clouds move back in tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-The rain has moved out and now it will become breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph in some locations. A few sunny breaks are possible but Clouds will begin to move back in by 9 PM and a few stray showers will be possible as moisture wraps back around the upper level low.

Showers and clouds will continue through Friday and into the first half of the weekend, this will keep temperatures cool with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Trick-or-treat forecast looks great! A little chilly but staying dry with mostly clear skies.