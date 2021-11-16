A front will drape through the region and not totally eclipse the moon

A great night tonight to stargaze and watch the latest Leonid meteor shower. Friday morning there will also be a once-in-a-lifetime partial lunar eclipse, which is expected to be the longest partial eclipse in 600 years. We are talking about it online and on social media.

Right now we are tracking two cold fronts. The first one is lifting a warm front across the entire southeast and mid-Atlantic region.

Readings are warmer than average and hold steady each afternoon into the mid-70s.

The amount of rainfall is very limited for Thursday, with only a few light showers and it’ll be out before you know it. Monday’s front is a bit colder, with measurable rainfall.

Therefore a bit stronger, which means colder 30s again for morning temperatures and chilly daytime high readings.