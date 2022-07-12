Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- We are stuck in a soupy air mass thanks to a stalled-out front and system that will lift moisture in the region. The storms are expected to increase today, mainly early afternoon and throughout the early evening.

This stalled system we have been talking about is holding back a disorganized tropical system from forming but as this front washes out, another cool front across the central U.S. will draw this “energy” whether it becomes organized or not.

Wednesday afternoon a strong wave comes through with showers and storms and this may be heavy at times. Thursday morning’s commute will need to be watched for even more showers and storms, with very heavy rainfall. Some areas now through Thursday can easily see an additional 2-3″ of rainfall.

A drier weekend ahead and readings will climb into the upper 80s and not as much coverage for showers or storms.