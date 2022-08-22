Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A gray forecast because we are so “zonal” in our pattern. This is called zonal because the front we have is draped from west to east across the entire news 3 viewing area.

Occasional weak disturbances will track west to east and when they do it will increase our coverage for showers and even a rumble of thunder will occur. The extensive cloud cover will also help to add additional sunshine, therefore decreasing thunderstorm intensity and keeping us cooler.

The extended forecast is what you see today will be pretty much what you will see tomorrow. This will only change when we track a late-week cool front to scour out this air mass and allow drier air to move back into the region.

Tracking The Tropics: The latest tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a long journey across the Atlantic. But even if it does appear to develop into some tropical low or storm it will be our late week cool front, which helps to keep it away from the Gulf of Mexico.

*This time of year, when we are focused on what appears to be obvious can change in a matter of hours, so stay tuned for the latest tropical weather updates.