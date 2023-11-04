COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Calm conditions remain in the forecast through the rest of the weekend. Clear and calm this evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s for another chilly start. However another great seasonal afternoon for Sunday as the weekend wraps up.

A weak shortwave will help add a few more clouds by Monday and the start of the week as temperatures continue to slowly rise each afternoon. Tuesday will see upper 70s with 80s returning into the forecast by Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows also rise each morning with more seasonal readings by the start of the week with above average morning temperature by Thursday just in time for our next cold front.

At the moment, this cold front has been flip flopping back and forth on rainfall chances. So for now, we will introduce just a few light showers for Friday. Cooler weather will be expected for Veterans Day and next weekend.