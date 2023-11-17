COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal system moving through the region for the remainder of tonight and overnight. A few light sporadic showers could reach some of our northern counties, but the chance is very low.

The weekend starts off with some morning clouds with decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to low 70s. A much cooler morning on tap for Sunday with readings dipping into the 40s, but a sunny and seasonal afternoon to end the weekend.

Monday we are tracking our next system as it moves across the southeast. We will watch for increasing clouds through the day and a few thunderstorms possible off towards our west. That is where the highest chance of strong storms will be likely especially across the Pine Belt of Mississippi. Our chance is much lower, but Tuesday could see scattered storms through the afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking cooler and sunny behind that system with highs in the low 60s.